'Mind the gap': Twitter brutally trolls Manchester United after Liverpool defeat

Liverpool stretched their commanding lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points and their advantage over Manchester United to 30 as goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah earned them a 2-0 win over their historic rivals at Anfield, in their home ground.

Liverpool's victory against Manchester United on Sunday marks their 13th straight league win since the sides last met at Old Trafford in October last year. With this, Liverpool continues their relentless run towards their first league title in 30 years, while United remains ranked fifth -- five points away from the fourth ranked team, Chelsea.