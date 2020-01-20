'Mind the gap': Twitter brutally trolls Manchester United after Liverpool defeat

Liverpool stretched their commanding lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points and their advantage over Manchester United to 30 as goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah earned them a 2-0 win over their historic rivals at Anfield, in their home ground.
Liverpool's victory against Manchester United on Sunday marks their 13th straight league win since the sides last met at Old Trafford in October last year. With this, Liverpool continues their relentless run towards their first league title in 30 years, while United remains ranked fifth -- five points away from the fourth ranked team, Chelsea.
During the Anfield match, the hosts held out for a seventh consecutive clean sheet in all competitions and took another giant step towards the title as Salah secured three points, virtually, in the last kick of the game.
The Egyptian player was picked out by goalkeeper Alisson Becker in the match. He ran on his side of the field before slotting under De Gea.
Twitter had a field day in trolling the Manchester club after they lost to the Merseyside club in an Anfield thriller. A fan tweeted, “Just to make it clear. League table 64: Liverpool (22 games), 63: 62: 61: 60: 59: 58: 57: 56: 55: 54: 53: 52: 51: 50: 49: 48: 47: 46: 45: 44: 43: 42: 41: 40: 39: 38: 37: 36: 35: 34: Man Utd (23 games). Mind the gap. #LIVMUN”
Another wrote, “Manchester United is not a football club. It’s a business and it’s sad to see such a great club being torn to pieces by money grabbing owners. It hurts. #mufc”.
“A loss hurts. A loss to Liverpool stings even more. What hurts the most is the inactivity and lack of investment into an already depleted squad. This cannot carry on. #MUFC”, wrote another fan.
A fan added more misery to United’s defeat, “Man United will end Liverpool unbeaten run. - Salah hasnt scored against us before. - VAR can only make Liverpool get a draw. - Wan Bissaka will outshine Arnold. It all ended in tears #LIVMUNَ”.
Twitter also went on to laud Liverpool’s heroics against their cutthroat rivals, Manchester United.
