Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov is still a rebel without a pause - here's proof

Dimitar Berbatov, a legend of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, had the reputation of being one of the most carefree and relaxed players during his playing days. It seems that he carries the same approach with him four months after officially retiring from football.

On Saturday, the Bulgarian forward visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to witness his former club take on Liverpool. Tensions were running before the kick-off, but that resulted in no change to Berbatov’s demeanour as he spent his time at the stadium’s cafe.

football.london correspondent Alasdair Gold took to Twitter to share a hilarious story of how Berbatov managed to rile up the Tottenham Hotspur media café’s catering manager and caused chaos in the café.

Gold wrote,

“Dimitar Berbatov still very much a rebel. He came into the media cafe at Spurs about 10 minutes before kick off, looking for food. Grabbed a roll, but the catering manager came over and asked him where his pre-match meal voucher was (all media get given them).”

“While his colleague argued his case, having taken one himself, explaining who the Bulgarian was, Berbatov casually buttered his roll, stuffed the whole thing into his mouth and stood in front of the woman with it hanging half out as if to say 'what are you going to do about it now?”

“This sent the catering manager to a new level of outrage at this Bulgarian and his devil may care attitude. While she raged, Berbatov simply smiled with buttered roll still hanging out of his mouth before walking out of the room. Dimitar Berbatov - doing what he wants since 1981.”

Tottenham are now under increased pressure after captain and talisman Harry Kane has been ruled out of the side for three months due to a hamstring. Plus, the loss to Liverpool added increased pressure on the Jose Mourinho-led side.

Mourinho will be on the lookout to sign new players in the winter transfer. The team could surely do with a player of Berbatov’s talent!