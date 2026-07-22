'Mil Ke Hi Jayenge': Rinku Singh's Fiancee & MP Priya Saroj Stages Dharna To Meet Sonam Wangchuk At Medanta Hospital | VIDEO

Rinku Singh's Fiancee & MP Priya Saroj Stages Dharna To Meet Sonam Wangchuk At Medanta Hospital | X | ANI

Gurugram, July 22: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh's fiancee and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj staged a sit-in protest outside Medanta Hospital after she was stopped from meeting activist Sonam Wangchuk in Gurugram, Haryana. Priya Saroj said that she will stage a sit-in protest until she will be allowed to meet Wangchuk.

As per reports, a delegation of the opposition party MPs, including Priya Saroj and Sanjay Singh, arrived at Medanta Hospital to meet Sonam Wangchuk who is receiving treatment at the facility amid the hunger-strike. However, they were stopped by the police and were not allowed to meet him due to medical protocol.

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Priya Saroj staged the dharna outside the hospital after permission was denied to meet Sonam Wangchuk. She also claimed that the police behaved inappropriately with the leaders and also said that they will sit until they get to meet him.

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She said, "Hum log yahin baithe rahenge jab tak humein milne ka mauka nahi milta. Chahe raat se subah ho jaaye, hum mil ke hi jayenge. Aur yeh medical protocol zara humein bhi dikhaiye. Humse pehle kai neta aaye the, unhe aapne jaane diya, lekin hamare liye achanak medical protocol aa gaya? Police ka jo ravayya humare prati tha, woh bilkul galat tha. Hum yahin baithe rahenge jab tak humein milne ka mauka nahi milta."

(We will remain sitting until we get an opportunity to meet him and whether it is night or morning, we will go only after meeting him. Show us this medical protocol. Many leaders came before us, you let them go and medical protocol came for us and the attitude of the police towards us was very wrong and we will sit here until we get an opportunity to meet)

Sonam Wanggchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo said that Sonam has decided to end his hunger strike after receiving assurances and letters of support from the Members of Parliament.

She also stated that he is waiting a final assurance from the government that there will be no FIR, no punitive action and no force will be used against the students and protesters.