Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn & Andrew Puttick Resign From Pakistan Cricket After World Cup 2023 Debacle

Pakistan cricket team coaches Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick have resigned from the National Cricket Academy positions they were holding after being demoted by the PCB following the men's team's poor show in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Arthur was director of Pakistan cricket while Bradburn and Puttick were the head coach and batting coach, respectively, before their demotions to the NCA>

"All three individuals informed the Pakistan Cricket Board of their decision to leave their respective jobs by the end of January 2024.

"The decision was taken amicably between all the stakeholders. The PCB wishes them well in their future endeavours and is grateful for their services," the PCB said in a statement.

Coaching Background

In April 2023, Mickey Arthur assumed the role of Director of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, whereas Bradburn and Puttick were appointed head coach and batting coach, respectively. Puttick, a former South Africa cricketer, had been serving as Pakistan’s batting coach since April 2023.

Arthur's Notable Stint

Before his recent position, Arthur had previously served as the head coach of the Pakistan Men's Cricket Team from 2016 to 2019. During his tenure, Pakistan reached the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test team rankings and clinched the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Arthur has also coached international teams like South Africa, Australia, and Sri Lanka.

Bradburn's Contributions

Grant Bradburn, 57 years old, had represented New Zealand in 18 international matches from 1990 to 2001. He served as the fielding coach of the Pakistan men’s team from 2018 to 2020 and later took on the role of Head of High-Performance Coaching at NCA until October 2021. Under Bradburn's coaching, Pakistan attained the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI team rankings for the first time in May 2023.