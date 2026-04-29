MI VS SRH, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Against SRH At Wankhede?

Mumbai Indians are sweating over the fitness of Rohit Sharma with the Hit-Man having missed the last few games. Rohit had to retire hurt with a hamstring injury earlier this season and MI have struggled in their opener's absence. The 38-year-old has since returned to training and his participation for the crucial MI vs SRH clash will be taken right before toss.

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Rohit Sharma injury update

As per PTI, a source close to the Mumbai Indians stated that Rohit has progressed with his fitness, but the final decision on his participation will be taken at the time of the toss. Rohit had retired hurt in the game against RCB with a hamstring injury. Captain Hardik Pandya had then suggested that the MI legend could miss 2-3 games of action depending on his recovery.

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Will Rohit Sharma play against SRH?

Rohit Sharma is unlikely to feature. MI are believed to take a cautious approach with their opener even as he looks firing in the nets. Unless Rohit is 100%, he is unlikely to return to the XI.

In Rohit's absence, MI have paired Quinton de Kock with Ryan Rickelton and Danish Malewar. The latter has failed to impress, meaning Rickelton is in line to return. A potential shift in batting order with Naman Dhir opening could also be on the cards.