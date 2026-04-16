MI VS PBKS Toss Update: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss, Opts To Field First; Rohit Sharma Missing After Injury

Punjab Kings have won the toss and opted to field first against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Punjab are unbeaten and have named an unchanged side for the clash. Hardik meanwhile has opted to ring in changes with Rohit Sharma missing out due to a hamstring injury, with Quinton de Kock and Mayank Rawat featuring.

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MI vs PBKS Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings are unbeaten in IPL 2026 so far, winning three of their 4 games so far. Their only match which they didn't win was the rained out game against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai meanwhile have had the inverse of the fortunes. After a win against KKR to kick off their campaign, the 5-time champions have since suffered three straight defeats. MI have slipped to 9th in the standings, and have an injury scare surround Rohit Sharma.