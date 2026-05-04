MI Vs LSG: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss & Opts To Field At Wankhede; No Hardik Pandya For Mumbai; Josh Inglis Makes LSG Debut

X/IPL

Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and opted to field first against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede. MI are without captain Hardik Pandya who misses out due to illness. Rohit Sharma returns, while LSG have handed a debut to Josh Inglis.

Read Also CSK Injury Woes Worsens, MS Dhoni Unavailable For Delhi Capitals Clash Amid IPL 2026 Playoffs Push

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are both struggling this season and have entered must-win territory to make the playoffs. Both teams have only two wins to their name this season and adding another two points will go a long way in trying to lift the mood in the game.