CSK Injury Woes Worsens, MS Dhoni Unavailable For Delhi Capitals Clash Amid IPL 2026 Playoffs Push

MS Dhoni is yet make an appearance in the IPL 2026 season. | X

Chennai Super Kings' wait to see MS Dhoni in action will continue as the former captain has not travelled with the team to Delhi. CSK are set to face the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, but Dhoni, who is believed to be close to 100% has skipped the travel. The 44-year-old had travelled to Hyderabad and Mumbai and has trained extensively, but remains some way short of full fitness.

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Will Dhoni play at all this season?

MS Dhoni is yet to make an appearance this season, but the five-time champions remain confident of the 44-year-old featuring at some point this season. Dhoni has been struggling with a calf strain and while he was initially ruled out for just two weeks, that spell on the sidelines has only extended.

"He should be available at some stage," a senior team official told Cricbuzz.

CSK have five more games this season, with starting with the Delhi Capitals clash on Tuesday. While MS will miss that game, he should be within a shout to play the last four games, two of which will be played at Chennai. CSK are pushing for a spot in the playoffs, and should Dhoni be available, CSK will jump at the chance of having the 44-year-old in the XI.

MS Dhoni injury update

Batting coach Michael Hussey had revealed ahead of the MI clash that the franchise were waiting on MS Dhoni to confirm whether he was fit to play. Dhoni has ruled out featuring as an impact player, with his knowhow behind the stumps a stuff of legend.

"He's been working on his running speeds, which was probably the main concern. From a skill perspective, we're very confident in his batting and wicket-keeping. It was more about ensuring he can maintain good running power, especially towards the back end of an innings where quick singles and twos are crucial," Hussey had said in his press conference.