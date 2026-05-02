'Jaldi Se Le Lete Hai': Suryakumar Yadav On Viral Pic With T20 World Cup Winning Captains MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma | VIDEO

Suryakumar Yadav On Viral Pic With T20 World Cup Winning Captains MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma | Instagram

Chennai, May 2: Team India captain and Mumbai Indians player Suryakumar Yadav has opened up about the details behind the viral photo with the other ICC T20 World Cup winning captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. He said that he had a good opportunity as all the three captains who have won the ICC T20 World Cup trophies for India were present in Chennai.

Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were present at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for the MI vs CSK Indian Premier League 2026 clash. Suryakumar said that all three were present so he asked Rohit Sharma for the photo and then approached MS Dhoni with the request.

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He said that as soon as they both agreed, he quickly went for the photo and shared it on his official social media account. The viral photo brought together three generations of T20 World Cup-winning captains.

MS Dhoni was the first captain who won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Rohit Sharma lifted the trophy in 2024 and Suryakumar Yadav won in 2026. All the captains were present at the same venue practicing ahead of the IPL 2026 clash.

Suryakumar shared the pic with the caption, "Group DP mil gaya. Bas group name suggest karo." The internet users came up with hilarious suggestions. A user said, "The CUP-TAANS." Another user said, "most powerful t20 World Cup winning captains of Team India @surya_14kumar ❤️❤️🔥🔥 Bhau."