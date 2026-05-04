MI Vs LSG: Rohit-Rickelton Show Powers Mumbai To Record Chase, Keep IPL 2026 Playoff Hopes Alive In Hardik's Absence

Rohit Sharma stroked a stunning 84 on his return from injury as Mumbai Indians sealed a record chase to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive on Monday. Needing 229 to win, Rohit and Rickelton put on a 143-run partnership to blow the LSG bowling away, to make it a comfortable chase.

Pooran powers LSG to 228/5

Lucknow Super Giants posted a competitive 228/5 against Mumbai Indians, riding on a stunning 20-ball 63 from Nicholas Pooran. Pooran smashed eight sixes to power LSG through a blazing start alongside Mitchell Marsh, who made 44. The duo added 94 runs in quick time as LSG raced to 123/1 in just eight overs.

However, MI clawed back through Corbin Bosch, who removed both set batters to trigger a collapse. From a dominant position, LSG slipped to 160/4, with Jasprit Bumrah struggling for rhythm. Late contributions from Himmat Singh (40*) and Aiden Markram (31*) ensured LSG finished strongly and crossed the 220-mark.

Rohit-Rickelton make light work

Mumbai Indians produced a dominant batting display to chase down 229 and defeat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash. Rohit Sharma led the charge with a brilliant 84 off 44 balls, while Ryan Rickelton smashed 83 off just 32 deliveries as the duo put on a match-winning 143-run opening stand.

The strong start ensured MI stayed well ahead of the required rate throughout the chase, eventually sealing victory in just 18.4 overs. The win marked Mumbai Indians’ third of the season in 10 matches, taking them to six points and keeping their playoff hopes alive with a commanding performance.