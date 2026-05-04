'Jai Shri Ram': Raghu Sharma Reveals Emotional Note In Celebration After First IPL Wicket In MI Vs LSG Clash | VIDEO

Raghu Sharma grabbed his first wicket in IPL in his second game during the MI vs LSG clash at the Wankhede Stadium. The 33-year-old dismissed debutant Akshat Raghuvanshi for his maiden scalp. Sharma revealed a emotional note in celebration, revealing his tough journey making it to the high level.

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Raghu Sharma's emotional note

"A very painful 15 years. By divine mercy of Gorudev ended today. Thanks Mumbai Indians (Blue and Gold) for giving me this opportunity. Ever grateful."

Mumbai Indians picked Raghu Sharma for Rs 30 lakh in 2025 during the IPL Mega Auction and kept him in the squad for the 2026 season. His cricketing journey has been defined by persistence and gradual growth rather than instant success.

Coming from a modest background, he worked his way through domestic circuits, often going unnoticed despite consistent performances. Limited opportunities at higher levels meant he had to stay patient, using every chance to prove his value as a dependable player.

A key part of his progress has been the guidance of experienced coaches who helped refine his technique and mental strength. Sharma faced several setbacks, including injuries and periods out of the team, but continued to work on his fitness and skills. His journey reflects the struggles many domestic players endure before finally earning recognition.