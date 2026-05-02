Who Is Raghu Sharma? Punjab Leg-Spinner Makes Mumbai Indians Debut In IPL 2026 Clash Against CSK

Raghu Sharma | X

Chennai, May 2: Punjab leg-spinner Raghu Sharma made his Indian Premier League debut for the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 crucial match against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The day marks an important moment in his cricketing career as he had been picked up by MI as a net bowler.

Who Is Raghu Sharma?

Raghu Sharma was born on February 24, 2000 in Punjab. He is a right-arm leg-spin bowler who focuses on control and simple, traditional bowling style. He is known for bowling a steady way and not giving away many runs.

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Domestic Journey

Raghu has played domestic cricket for Punjab, Puducherry and Uttarakhand. He has been a regular performer in all these teams.

One of his best performances came in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, where he took seven wickets in a match against Himachal Pradesh. This helped him gain attention as a promising spinner.

Mumbai Indians Debut

Mumbai Indians picked Raghu Sharma for Rs 30 lakh in 2025 during the IPL Mega Auction and kept him in the squad for the 2026 season. This debut gives him a good chance to learn and improve while playing at a high level.

He is also working with the experienced players like Mitchell Santner which can help him develop his skills even further. At 26, Raghu has a chance to prove himself in the IPL. If he performs well, he can become a permanent player in the Mumbai Indians squad in the remaining matches of the season.