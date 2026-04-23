MI Vs CSK: Sanju Samson Smashes Fifty Off Just 26 Balls Against MI At Wankhede; Netizens Praise Opener | X

Mumbai, April 23: Chennai Super Kings opener Sanju Samson smashed half-century in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Samson has already scored a century in the IPL 2026 season and has scored a fifty in the biggest of the tournament.

Samson scored his half-century in just 26 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes. Sanju Samson got CSK to a flying start even wickets kept falling on the other end. Sanju Samson kept the pressure away with his splendid shots and played all around the park.

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The internet users are also praising Sanju Samson for his half-century in MI's den. A user said, "Once again thank you Sanju Samson for leaving Rajasthan Royals. A player like you always deserved to play for a big team like CSK."

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Another user said, "Wankhede silence Samson violence! Another rapid-fire 50 for Sanju Samson against MI Classy, powerful, unstoppable." A user also said, "Amid all the chaos, Sanju Samson stood tall A composed 50 under immense pressure, holding the innings together when things were falling apart. Massive respect Adipoli cheta."

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"Amazing 50* off 26 balls for Chetta Samson in EL-CLASICO of IPL Feeling bit sad for Sanju Samson in this CSK setup, senior players like Dube, Rutu not taking responsibility and completely out of sorts," said another user.

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Read Also Sanju Samson Slams Ton As CSK Post Their Highest Score Of 212 Against DC

CSK has managed to score 131/4 in 13 overs riding on Sanju Samson's half-century. MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first in the crucial match against CSK. The fans had to undergo a major setback ahead of the match as Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were not part of the playing XI and missed the important clash.