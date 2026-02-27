MI Junior Nagpur 2026: Akanksha Bari’s 7-Wicket Haul Powers South Public School To 10-Wicket Win

kanksha Bari celebrates a wicket during the MI Junior Girls U-15 clash in Nagpur, where her seven-wicket spell set up a dominant 10-wicket victory | File Photo

Nagpur, February 27, 2026: South Public School dominated proceedings to register a bolstering 10-wicket victory over Delhi Public School in a league match of the Mumbai Indians Junior Girls Under-15 Inter School Cricket Tournament 2026 in Nagpur.

After winning the toss, South Public School elected to bowl first, a decision that worked wonders due to Akanksha Bari's impeccable bowling. In the 3rd over of the innings, which yielded 0 runs, Akanksha dismissed four batters primarily by rattling their stumps and trapping them leg before wicket (LBW). Akanksha Bari went on to pick up a clinical and immaculate 7-wicket haul as her exceptional bowling ensured that Delhi Public School was bundled out for just 64 runs.

It seemed as if it was Akanksha Bari’s day as she backed up her seven wickets with an unbeaten, top-scoring knock of 29 runs to guide The South Public School to a dominant win, chasing the target of 65 within five overs with 10 wickets in hand.

Boys U-14

Delhi Public School 100/0 in 14.3 overs (Owais Musa 50 n.o., Veeraj Gomekar 36 n.o.) bt Snehal Public School all out 98 in 28.5 overs (Amrit Rauniyar 27, Vinayak Patel 26 n.o.; Manav Kewalramani 4/12, Ranveer Gomekar 3/17, Maan Dembra 3/35).

The Royal Gondwana Public School 377/5 in 40 overs (Pranjal Choudhary 184, Pratheek Naik Jatoth 52, Aryan Nishad 44, Siddharth Namsani 25, Khagesh Yadav 21 n.o.; Lakshit Chandak 2/65) bt Centre Point School (Wardhaman Nagar) 153/9 in 40 overs (Anay Sarda 57; Om Daharwal 3/29).

Podar International School 39/2 in 7 overs (Khush Bhojwani 2/14) bt Bhavan BP Vidya Mandir all out 38 in 18.5 overs (Shree Shahane 5/16, Parthav Makode 3/8).

Centre Point School (Seminary Hills) 37/1 in 2.2 overs bt School of Scholars all out 36 in 9.2 overs (Veer Mulchandani 5/11, Faizan Syed 5/23).

Girls U-15

Shri Rajendra High School 70/0 in 7.2 overs (Gunjan Taywade 33 n.o., Mihika Agashe 25 n.o.) bt St Joseph Convent High School 68/6 in 20 overs (Vidhi Karnik 38; Lavanya Nipane 2/9).

The South Public School 65/0 in 4.1 overs (Akanksha Bari 29 n.o.) bt Delhi Public School all out 64 in 11.4 overs (Akanksha Bari 7/17, Anushree Soyam 2/12).

