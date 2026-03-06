MI Junior 2026: Swaraa Jadhav’s All-Round Heroics Power Modern English School To Resounding 332-run Triumph

SUMEET.M.PARMAR

Mumbai: In what turned out to be a heavily one-sided affair, Modern English School dominated proceedings to thump St. Aloysius High School by a marauding margin of 332 runs in a league match of the Mumbai Indians Junior Inter School Cricket Tournament 2026 in Mumbai.

After opting to bat first, Modern English School got off to flyer due to a staggering 124-run opening stand between Swaraa Jadhav and Pragati (43), with the former going on to score a stellar half-century worth 67 runs off just 26 balls. Once the foundation was set, the middle order kept the momentum going as Sarah Khatri (52) and Tanvi Rane (51) went on to score half-centuries, while crucial cameos from Ruth Saluja (34 n.o) and Rianna Nikhil (21 n.o) propelled Modern English School to a colossal total of 351 runs in their stipulated 20 overs.

In response, St. Aloysius seemed to offer no resistance as they were bundled out for merely 19 runs, handing Modern English School a humungous 332-run victory. Swaraa Jadhav backed up her pyrotechnic fifty with an immaculate 5-wicket haul to cap off an exceptional all-round performance.

Brief Scores:

Boys U-16:

Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English School (CSMT) 206/9 in 40 overs (Yuvan Sharma 62, Kabir Jagtap 40 n.o, Yuvraj Bhingare 31, Ramprasad Vishwakarma 24; Nikhil Gurav 3/26, Ujjwal Singh 2/34, Nirav Saboo 2/35) bt IES New English School (Bandra) 170/7 in 40 overs (Ujjwal Singh 40, Vedang Mishra 28, Shreyash Khilare 26; Yuvan Sharma 3/31, Prabhat Pandey 2/40).

Al Barkaat Malik Muhammad Islam English School (Kurla) 255/7 in 40 overs (Ishaan Pathak 54, Arhaan Patel 32, Musab Syed 29, Mohammad Nameer 29, Abrar Shaikh 27 n.o, Pradnyankur Bhalerao 24; Chinmay Patil 2/40, Bhagwan Pandhare 2/48, Arjun Bora 2/72) bt Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivali) all out 157 in 33 overs (Shreyash Chopade 30, Aryan Purohit 24, Hridaan Kharade 23 n.o; Aaditya Pandey 6/23, Pradnyankur Bhalerao 2/44).

Girls U-15:

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal (Navi Mumbai) 53/4 in 7.1 overs (Ravulapalli Sravya 2/9) bt Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivali) all out 52 in 10.4 overs (Ravulapalli Sravya 29; Manisha Chaudhary 5/10, Kanika Raj 2/17).

National English School (Virar) 207/7 in 20 overs (Aarya Kolte 61, Aanshu Pal 40, Reva Patil 25; Sara Apraj 2/25, Shridha Ambre 2/59) bt Sane Guruji English Medium School (Dadar) all out 55 in 14.4 overs (Tanvi Lad 21; Aanshu Pal 5/7).

Walkover: RR Education Trust (Mulund) bt IES High School (Navi Mumbai)

Modern English School (Chembur) 351/4 in 20 overs (Swaraa Jadhav 67, Sarah Khatri 52, Tanvi Rane 51, Pragati 43, Ruth Saluja 34 n.o, Rianna Nikhil 21 n.o) bt St. Aloysius High School all out 19 in 6.5 overs (Swaraa Jadhav 5/3, Nysa Bhalerao 2/6).