MI Junior 2026: Kasturi Shah’s Unbeaten 177 Powers St Columba School To 165-Run Win Over Vasant Vihar High School

Kasturi Sachin Shah _ St Columba School (Gamdevi) | File Photo

Mumbai, 6th March 2026: St Columba School dominated proceedings to thump Vasant Vihar High School by a bolstering margin of 165 runs in a league match of the Mumbai Indians Junior Under-15 Girls Inter School Cricket Tournament 2026 in Mumbai.

Kasturi Shah’s sensational century anchors innings

After being put into bat, St Columba School recovered quickly after a couple of early wickets as a 119-run partnership between opener Kasturi Shah and Durva Palav steadied the ship before the latter was dismissed for 28. However, Kasturi Shah continued the onslaught and remained unbeaten at the end, scoring a prolific century after playing for the entirety of the innings.

Kasturi Shah put on a marauding masterclass as she went on to smash 177 runs off just 77 balls — an innings that saw her strike 33 boundaries. As a result, St Columba School amassed a staggering 258 runs at the end of their stipulated 20 overs.

Disciplined bowling seals dominant victory

Vasant Vihar High School's top order collapsed as they were eventually bundled out for 93 runs, despite a valiant cameo from Risha Vaidya (30 n.o). The bowling pair of Anushka Ghuge and Tanvi Surve showcased clinical accuracy and immaculate discipline as they scalped 4 and 3 wickets respectively, guiding St Columba School to a massive 165-run victory.

Brief scores

Boys U-14:

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal 134/3 in 24 overs (Anuj Chaudhary 63 n.o, Atharv Kalel 52 n.o) bt Chembur Karnataka High School all out 133 in 38 overs (Ankit Mhatre 62, Prajwal Gowari 22; Lavish Singh 3/25, Akash Gond 2/24).

IES V.N. Sule Guruji English Medium High School 202/5 in 40 overs (Swarn Katkar 72, Devang Koli 45, Aaradya Kadam 29) bt V.K. Krishna Menon Academy 196/8 in 40 overs (Prerit Raut 56, Parth Nalawade 53, Hridhaan Mistry 26; Sharvil Nalawade 4/19, Swarn Katkar 3/29).

Girls U-15:

St Columba School 258/4 in 20 overs (Kasturi Shah 177 n.o, Durva Palav 28) bt Vasant Vihar High School all out 93 in 18.4 overs (Risha Vaidya 30 n.o; Anushka Ghuge 4/22, Tanvi Surve 3/15).

Parag English School 34/2 in 5.2 overs (Shreya Khatavkar 2/23) bt Lok Puram Public School all out 32 in 18.3 overs (Shreeja Waghmare 3/6, Mudra Khedekar 2/3, Advaita Toraskar 2/5).

