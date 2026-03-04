MI Junior 2026: Chembur Karnataka High School Clinches Thrilling 1-Wicket Win In U-14 Inter-School Cricket Match

Chembur Karnataka High School records a dramatic one-wicket victory over IES VN Sule Guruji School in the MI Junior 2026 Under-14 inter-school cricket tournament | File Photo

Mumbai, March 5: In an adrenaline-rush encounter, Chembur Karnataka High School came out triumphant against IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium High School by a meagre 1-wicket margin in a league match of the Mumbai Indians Junior Under-14 Boys Inter School Cricket Tournament 2026 in Mumbai.

Chembur Karnataka edge thrilling contest

After electing to bat first, IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium High School opener Swarn Katkar was left stranded on one end as he kept losing partners at the other end. IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium High School failed to form any substantial partnerships as the duo of Aarush Gharate (3/21) and Nayan Salunke (3/22) struck at regular intervals.

Swarn Katkar’s fighting half-century

Eventually, it was Swarn Katkar’s resilient and valiant half-century that gave IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium High School something to play with.

Bowlers fight back in second innings

The second innings saw a spirited fightback by IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium High School as their bowlers, Rajveer Lad (3/25), Jay Mhatre (2/20), and Siddharth Bhosale (2/25) made matters difficult for Chembur Karnataka High School.

Captain Ankit Mhatre anchors chase

Had it not been for skipper Ankit Mhatre’s patient and perseverant knock of 36, Chembur Karnataka High School might have lost the contest as they were reeling at 94 for 8. Eventually, they held their nerves to secure an enthralling victory as Chembur Karnataka High School registered a famous 1-wicket win.

Another close match in Under-14 category

In another closely contested match of the Under-14 Boys category, V.K. Krishna Menon Academy marched past Dnyandeep Seva Mandal by a narrow 5-run victory.

Lavish Singh’s knock in losing cause

Lavish Singh’s stellar knock worth 84 runs came in a losing cause as Prerit Raut (83 n.o.) and Ridit Poojary’s (82) 154-run stand proved to be the point of difference between the two sides.

Brief scores

Boys U-14:

V.K. Krishna Menon Academy (Borivali) 219/2 in 40 overs (Prerit Raut 83 n.o., Ridit Poojary 82, Christiano Buthello 25) bt Dnyandeep Seva Mandal (Navi Mumbai) 214/7 in 40 overs (Lavish Singh 84, Shivam Singh 39 n.o., Neil Naik 29; Aahil Syed 2/36).

Chembur Karnataka High School 115/9 in 32.1 overs (Ankit Mhatre 36; Rajveer Lad 3/25, Jay Mhatre 2/20, Siddharth Bhosale 2/25) bt IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium High School all out 111 in 30 overs (Swarn Katkar 51; Aarush Gharate 3/21, Nayan Salunke 3/22).

