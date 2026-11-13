MI Emirates Appoint Colin Ingram And T. Dilip As Assistant And Fielding Coaches For ILT20 |

MI Emirates have announced Colin Ingram as Assistant Coach and T. Dilip as Fielding Coach for the upcoming ILT20 season, completing the franchise's coaching group ahead of the new campaign.

The two appointments join a setup led by Mark Boucher as Head Coach, with Paras Mhambrey continuing as Bowling Coach.

Ingram brings considerable experience across international and franchise cricket, having enjoyed a successful playing career across multiple T20 leagues including a player role in MI Cape Town’s title winning run in 2025.

Dilip, meanwhile, brings over 2 decades of extensive coaching experience, having previously served as the fielding coach of the Indian men's cricket team.

Together, the coaching group will oversee MI Emirates' preparations as the franchise looks ahead to another ILT20 campaign.