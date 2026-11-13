39-Year-Old Rohit Sharma Stuns Everyone With Sensational Diving Catch At Covers To Dismiss Finn Allen | Video

Rohit Sharma Stuns Everyone With Sensational Diving Catch | Sony Sports Network/X

Rohit Sharma rolled back the years with a sensational diving catch during the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13. The 39-year-old Indian batter displayed remarkable athleticism at covers, diving sharply to his right to dismiss dangerous New Zealand batter Finn Allen off the bowling of Axar Patel.

The stunning effort came when Axar Patel was operating against the New Zealand batting line-up. Allen looked to take on the Indian spinner but ended up hitting the ball towards the covers. Rohit, who was stationed in the region, reacted quickly, threw himself to his right and plucked a spectacular catch to send the New Zealand batter packing.

Rohit Sharma Stuns Everyone With Sensational Diving Catch

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The dismissal was particularly impressive given the athleticism required to complete the catch. Rohit showed excellent anticipation, sharp reflexes and tremendous commitment to hold on to the ball despite having to dive full stretch. His effort left his teammates delighted as India secured an important breakthrough.

Rohit's fielding effort also became a talking point among fans, with the former India captain proving that age is just a number when it comes to athleticism and commitment on the cricket field. The 39-year-old has often been recognised for his batting exploits, but his sensational effort at covers added another memorable moment to his international career.

India entered the fourth ODI with a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The visitors had won the first two encounters, while the third ODI in Hamilton was abandoned due to rain. Shreyas Iyer and his teammates were therefore looking to extend their advantage and seal the series against New Zealand.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!