MI crush Delhi Capitals by 57 runs, book their place in the final for the sixth time

Dubai

Scintillating bowling by Jasprit Bumrah (4-14) and good batting saw Mumbai Indians crushes Delhi Capitals by 57 runs and book their place in the sixth final Indian Premier League, here on Thursday.

After setting 201 target, Bumrah led the defending champions, Mumbai attack claiming four wickets in his four-over spell and regained the purple cap with 27 wickets, as the dominant Mumbai side made it to the final with ease in this Dream11 IPL.

Rohit Sharma-led side took the dew out of the equation by first scoring an over-par 200, and then killing the contest off inside the first two overs of the second innings.

"Very tough. I don't want to talk anything negative about the side, but going forward we have to make sure we come out with a solid mindset," said Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi Capitals skipper after the matching and batting in the middle order.

Suryakumar Yadav's near flawless half-century complemented by Hardik Pandya's death-over fireworks saw Mumbai Indians put up an above-par 200 for 5 against Delhi Capitals.

Surya smashed his way to a 51 off 38 balls to lay a foundation that was enough for Hardik murder the bowling with five sixes in his 14-ball-37.

In between, Ishan Kishan was an ideal anchor with a priceless half-century (55 off 30 balls), adding 60 for the sixth wicket with Hardik in only 3.5 overs.

While Ravichandran Ashwin (3/29 in 4 overs) shone brightly with his cerebral bowling, Shreyas Iyer's captaincy left a lot to be desired due to negative tactics as far as his pace department was concerned.

Starting with left-arm seam of Daniel Sams (0/44 in 4 overs) badly backfired and even worse was Kagiso Rabada (0/4 in 4 overs) and Anrich Nortje (1/50 in 4 overs) also had a forgettable day at the office.

In all, Mumbai Indians hit 15 fours and 12 sixes, a testimony to the number of bad balls bowled by the Capitals attack, especially their speed merchants, who were bowling short of length consistently.

Mumbai Indians

Q de Kock c Dhawan b Ashwin..40 (25)

R Sharma lbw b Ashwin...................0 (1)

S Yadav c Sams b Nortje.............51 (38)

I Kishan not out.............................55 (30)

K Pollard c Rabada b Ashwin..........0 (2)

K Pandya c Sams b Stoinis.........13 (10)

H Pandya not out..........................37 (14)

Extras: (b-1, lb-2, w-.............................4

TOTAL: (20 overs).........................200-5

FoW: 1-16, 2-78, 3-100, 4-101, 5-140

BOWLING: D Sams 4-0-44-0, R Ashwin 4-0-29-3, K Rabada 4-0-42-0, A Patel 3-0-27-0, A Nortje 4-0-50-1, M Stoinis 1-0-5-1

Delhi Capitals

P Shaw c de Kock b Boult............0 (2)

S Dhawan b Bumrah.....................0 (2)

A Rahane lbw b Boult....................0 (3)

S Iyer c Sharma b Bumrah.........12 (8)

M Stoinis b Bumrah...................65 (46)

R Pant c Yadav b K Pandya.........3 (9)

A Patel c Chahar b Pollard.......42 (33)

D Sams c de Kock b Bumrah......0 (2)

K Rabada not out......................15 (15)

A Nortje not out..............................0 (0)

Extras: (w-6)......................................6

TOTAL: (20 overs)......................143-8

F0W: 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 4-20, 5-41, 6-112, 7-112, 8-141

BOWLING: T Boult 2-1-9-2, J Bumrah 4-1-14-4, K Pandya 4-0-22-1, N Coulter-Nile 4-0-27-0, K Pollard 4-0-36-1, R Chahar 2-0-35-0