MI Captain Hardik Pandya Deletes Instagram Account Amid CSK Trade Rumours

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is once again a talking point on social media. Days after dropping a hint about a move to CSK, the India all-rounder has now deleted or deactivated his Instagram account. The move comes days after MI's IPL 2026 campaign ended with a ninth-place finish.

The sudden disappearance of Pandya's account immediately triggered reactions online, with fans speculating over the reason behind the move. While there has been no official statement from the all-rounder or his management regarding the status of the account, the timing has led to widespread discussion across social media platforms.

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Pandya deletes Instagram amid CSK trade talk

The development has gained even more attention because it follows Pandya's recent comments that had already fuelled transfer rumours. During a light-hearted interaction, the MI captain appeared to hint at a possible association with Chennai Super Kings, a remark that quickly went viral among cricket fans.

Pandya shared an image showing the time as "07:07", a number strongly associated with former CSK captain and India cricket legend MS Dhoni, who famously wears the No 7 jersey. The post immediately triggered rumours among fans about a potential transfer to the Chennai-based franchise ahead of the next IPL season.

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The speculation gained further momentum because of an interaction earlier this season between Pandya and CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan following a league-stage clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Images and videos of the two engaged in conversation had already fuelled chatter online, with fans interpreting the meeting as more than a routine exchange. Pandya's latest social media activity has only intensified those discussions.

Mumbai Indians endured a forgettable IPL 2026 campaign and failed to challenge for a playoff place. The side struggled for consistency throughout the season and eventually finished ninth in the standings despite entering the tournament with high expectations.

Questions were raised over the team's performances and leadership during various stages of the campaign as MI failed to produce the kind of results associated with the franchise in previous seasons.