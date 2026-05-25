'Gave The Biggest Hint': MI Captain Hardik Pandya Fuels CSK Trade Talk After Cryptic '07:07' Instagram Story

Hardik Pandya has sparked fresh speculation over a possible switch from Mumbai Indians to rivals Chennai Super Kings after posting a cryptic Instagram story featuring the time “07:07” — a number famously associated with CSK legend MS Dhoni. The post has reignited transfer rumours, especially after Pandya was seen in conversation with CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan earlier this IPL season.

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Pandya shared an image showing the time as “07:07”, a number strongly associated with former CSK captain and Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni, who famously wears the No. 7 jersey. The post immediately triggered rumours among fans about a potential transfer to the Chennai-based franchise ahead of the next IPL season.

The speculation gained further momentum because of an interaction earlier this season between Pandya and CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan following a league-stage clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Images and videos of the two engaged in conversation had already fuelled chatter online, with fans interpreting the meeting as more than a routine exchange. Pandya’s latest social media activity has only intensified those discussions.

While there has been no official confirmation from either franchise, the rumours come at a time when questions continue to surround Pandya’s long-term future with Mumbai Indians. The all-rounder return to the franchise hasn't worked out, with MI failing to reach the playoffs in two of his three seasons as captain.

CSK have themselves struggled as they come to terms with the post MS Dhoni reality. Ruturaj Gaikwad's leadership has been questionable and Pandya is touted as a natural fit in their side given his bond and respect for MS Dhoni.