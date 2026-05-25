Vacation Mode On? Hardik Pandya Spotted With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma At Mumbai Airport Hours After Final IPL 2026 Match | VIDEO

Hours after featuring in Indian Premier League 2026, Hardik Pandya was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his girlfriend, triggering speculation about a potential vacation following the end of a long and demanding IPL campaign.

The Mumbai Indians star was seen arriving at the airport late Sunday night in a relaxed all-black outfit, while his girlfriend kept it casual and stylish during the outing. Videos of the pair quickly surfaced on social media, with fans eagerly discussing the cricketer’s off-field appearance just hours after Mumbai Indians wrapped up their season.

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Hardik endured a difficult IPL 2026 season both individually and as captain, with Mumbai Indians finishing ninth in the points table and missing out on the playoffs. The underwhelming campaign led to criticism from fans and cricket experts, with some questioning the skipper’s focus amid the constant public attention surrounding his personal life and relationship.

Following the hectic tournament schedule, the brief getaway could offer the Indian star an opportunity to recharge ahead of the international assignments awaiting Team India. While Hardik has not revealed his travel destination, fans believe the all-rounder could be heading for a short break before returning to national duty for India’s upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan national cricket team.