MFA League: Kenkre, PIFA share honours in 2-2 draw

Reliance Foundation Young Champs player (left) and a Mumbai City FC player run for the ball during their Reliance Foundation Development League match at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra. |

Mumbai: Kenkre FC and PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground on Monday evening.

Ahmed Khan and Jay Bhavani scored a goal each for Kankre, while Varad Ayare scored a brace of goals for PIFA Sports.

Earlier, in a Reliance Foundation Development League match, hosts Reliance Foundation Young Champs proved too strong for Mumbai City FC and scored an emphatic 5-0 victory. Substitute Vian Murgod scored twice in the second half, while Chirag Bhujel, Razibul Mistry and Harsh Palande netted one goal each to complete the Young Champs win.

In an exciting First Division encounter, United City FC – TFA got the better of Rising Star FA by a close 2-1 margin. Striker Ayaan Shaikh scored both the goals to seal United City’s win while Akash Gupta scored Rising Stars lone goal.

Results – Elite Div: Kenkre FC 2 (Ahmed Khan, Jay Bhavani) drew with PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 2 (Varad Ayare 2).

Reliance Foundation Development League: Reliance Foundation Young Champs 5 (Vian Murgod 2, Chirag Bhujel, Razibul Mistry, Harsh Palande) beat Mumbai City FC 0.

First Div: United City FC – TFA 2 (Ayaan Shaikh 2) beat Rising Star FA 1 (Akash Gupta).