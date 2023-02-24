MFA League: Atlanta FC trounce PIFA Sports 10-0

Defending champions Atlanta FC continued with their impressive winning form and hit a perfect 10 as they trounced PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC record an authoritative 10-0 victory in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

Atlanta were dominant from the start and strikers Arif Shaikh and skipper Himanshu Patil played the lead roles scoring four and three goals respectively. Allan Dias, Ashley Koli and Sunny Thakur contributed with a goal each to complete PIFA’s demolition.

In another Elite Division match, G.M. Sports prevailed over India Rush Soccer Club by a clear 3-1 margin. Shlok Tiwari, Kartik Yenurkar and Vincent Crispin Rayan scored a goal each for the winners, while India Rush pulled one back through Zeeyan Nervekar.

Earlier, striker Mayank Kalliandur was at his striking best and slammed in four goals in leading Fr. Agnel Gymkhana to a fluent 5-1 win against Future Star Academy in a First Division encounter. Tushar Poll scored one of the five goals for Fr. Agnel Gymkhana while Rudolf D’Souza netted Future Star Academy’s lone goal.

Results – First Division: Fr. Agnel Gymkhana 5 (Mayank Kalliandur 4, Tushar Poll) beat Future Star Academy 1 (Rudolf D’Souza).

Elite Division: GM Sports Club 3 (Shlok Tiwari, Kartik Yenurkar, Vincient Crispin Rayan) beat India Rush Soccer Club 1 (Zeeyan Nervekar).

Atlanta FC 10 (Arif Shaikh 4, Himanshu Patil 3, Allan Dias, Ashley Koli, Sunny Thakur) beat PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 0.

