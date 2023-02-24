e-Paper Get App
MFA League: Atlanta FC trounce PIFA Sports 10-0

Atlanta were dominant from the start and strikers Arif Shaikh and skipper Himanshu Patil played the lead roles scoring four and three goals respectively. Allan Dias, Ashley Koli and Sunny Thakur contributed with a goal each to complete PIFA’s demolition.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Defending champions Atlanta FC continued with their impressive winning form and hit a perfect 10 as they trounced PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC record an authoritative 10-0 victory in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

Atlanta were dominant from the start and strikers Arif Shaikh and skipper Himanshu Patil played the lead roles scoring four and three goals respectively. Allan Dias, Ashley Koli and Sunny Thakur contributed with a goal each to complete PIFA’s demolition.

In another Elite Division match, G.M. Sports prevailed over India Rush Soccer Club by a clear 3-1 margin. Shlok Tiwari, Kartik Yenurkar and Vincent Crispin Rayan scored a goal each for the winners, while India Rush pulled one back through Zeeyan Nervekar.

Earlier, striker Mayank Kalliandur was at his striking best and slammed in four goals in leading Fr. Agnel Gymkhana to a fluent 5-1 win against Future Star Academy in a First Division encounter. Tushar Poll scored one of the five goals for Fr. Agnel Gymkhana while Rudolf D’Souza netted Future Star Academy’s lone goal.

Results – First Division: Fr. Agnel Gymkhana 5 (Mayank Kalliandur 4, Tushar Poll) beat Future Star Academy 1 (Rudolf D’Souza).

Elite Division: GM Sports Club 3 (Shlok Tiwari, Kartik Yenurkar, Vincient Crispin Rayan) beat India Rush Soccer Club 1 (Zeeyan Nervekar).

Atlanta FC 10 (Arif Shaikh 4, Himanshu Patil 3, Allan Dias, Ashley Koli, Sunny Thakur) beat PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 0.

WATCH: Anjum Chopra consoles heartbroken Harmanpreet Kaur after India's T20 World Cup exit

IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins to miss third Test in Indore due to mother's illness, Steve Smith to captain...

WATCH: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes hits ball at Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, sparks massive...

Karachi likely to host remainder of PSL due to financial dispute between PCB and local Punjab...

IND vs AUS: ICC announces ratings for Nagpur & Delhi pitches following constant buzz prior to series