MFA football: Substitute Johnson Mathews scores brace in Fleetfooters' victory

A Fleetfooters FC player (right) controls the ball as a Charkop FC players vie for the ball during their Group-A match |

Mumbai: Defending champions Fleetfooters Football Club scored another fluent win defeating Charkop Football Club 3-1 in a second-round Group-A league match of the 5th Borivali Football League (BFL) – 2022, conducted under the aegis of Mumbai Football Association (MFA), and played at the St. Francis D’Assisi HS ground, Borivali.

The Borivali League is being supported by MOC (Mumbai Oncocare Centre) and PCPL (Pranav Constructions Private Limited).

Substitute Johnson Mathews was Fleetfooters star player as he came off the bench and struck two quick goals in the second session to secure a convincing win for the team in a well-contested encounter. Teammate Umesh Perambra fired home the opening goal in the first half. Vipul Gorai fought on gamely and managed to reduce the margin of defeat with striker Kshitij Dalvi scoring a late goal.

In a Group-B encounter, Milan Club got the better of Vipul Gorai Football Club by an identical 3-1 margin. Hard-working striker Ishant Singh had put Milan Club in a commanding position as he netted a brace of goals while Sunny Thakar scored the third to seal the win. Shubham Gole scored the lone goal to help Vipul Gorai cut the deficit.

Results—Group-A: Fleetfooters FC 3 (Johnson Mathews 2, Umesh Perambra) beat Charkop FC 1 (Kshitij Dalvi).

Group-B: Milan Club 3 (Ishant Singh 2, Sunny Thakur) beat Vipul Gorai FC 1 (Shubham Gole)