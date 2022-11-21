MFA Football League: Karnatak SA down Tarun Sporting 2-0

Mumbai: Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) scored once in each half and went on to record an easy 2-0 win against Tarun Sporting Club in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) and played at the Neville D’Souza turf, Bandra on Monday.

Dictating the match from the outset KSA took the lead in the 37th minute through Jalaluddin Ansari’s strike before Kumar Rathod added the second in the 57th minute to seal the win and pocket all the three points.

Earlier, Bharat FC combined well as a unit and blanked Boxer FA 4-0. Strikers Abhishek Jadhav, Arhaan Shaikh, Chinmay Jadhav and Glakson Mascarenhas scored a goal each to complete Bharat FC’s big win.’

Result - Second Div: Rudra Soccerstar 2 (Seby D’Souza, Rohit Kanojia) beat D’Souza FA 0.

Bharat FC 4 (Abhishek Jadhav, Arhaan Shaikh, Chinmay Jadhav, Glakson Mascarenhas) beat Boxer FA ‘B’ 0.

Maurya Foundation W/o Dadar XI ‘B’.

Super Div: Karnatak SA 2 (Jalaluddin Ansari, Kumar Rathod) beat Tarun Sporting Club 0.