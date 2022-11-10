MFA football: Brijal Victor Possa slams 7 goals in UVWA huge 13-1 win

Mumbai: UVWA (United Villagers Welfare Association) powered by the brilliant performance of striker Brijal Victor Possa who struck seven goal went on to record a thumping 13-1 win against Mumbai Warriors Sports Club in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

The dashing striker Possa capitalised on the chances that came his way and scored at regular intervals as UVWA went into the break with a healthy 8-0 lead.

Besides Possa’s solid efforts, the other who contributed towards the win was midfielder Ajinkya Birajdar who scored two goals while Reece Datya, Branito Botterea, Royden Pila, and an own-goal by Ayush Warang complete the winning margin. Mumbai Warriors scored a consolation goal through Ashok Vishwakarma’s efforts.

Meanwhile, in two low-scoring encounters, CFCI (Community Football Club of India defeated Tarun Sporting Club 1-0 with striker Dev Sawant striking the lone goal. Later, Aman Sayyed netted the decisive winner as Salsette FC got the better of West Zone FC 1-0.

Earlier, in a Second Division match, South Mumbai United blanked Millat FC Colts 3-0. Strikers Kailash Choudhary, Prem Choudhary and Rajveer Kesari struck a goal each to secure South Mumbai’s victory.

Results - Super Div: United Villagers Welfare Association 13 (Brijal Victor Possa 7, Ajinkya Birajdar 2, Reece Datya, Branito Botterea, Royden Pila, Ayush Warang-OG) beat Mumbai Warriors SC 1 (Ashok Vishwakarma).

CFCI 1 (Dev Sawant) beat Tarun Sporting Club 0.

Salsette FC 1 (Aman Sayyed) beat West Zone FC 0.

Second Division: South Mumbai United 3 (Kailash Choudhary, Prem Choudhary, Rajveer Kesari) beat Millat FC Colts 0.