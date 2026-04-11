 MFA Elite Div Football League 2026: Rithik Chand Scores Brace As Central Bank Beat Mumbai Customs 4-2
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MFA Elite Div Football League 2026: Rithik Chand Scores Brace As Central Bank Beat Mumbai Customs 4-2

Central Bank of India defeated Mumbai Customs 4-2 in the MFA Elite Corporate League, with Rithik Chand scoring twice. The match showcased strong attacking play and marked a winning start for Central Bank.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 11, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
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Rithik Chand leads Central Bank of India to 4-2 win with two goals in MFA Elite League clash | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 11: Central Bank of India produced an impressive attacking performance to register an authoritative 4-2 win against Mumbai Customs in their opening Mumbai Football Association Elite Corporate League match played at the Neville D’Souza Ground, Bandra.

Chand leads scoring with brace

Striker Rithik Chand scored two goals, while teammate Kaushik Zadiwala and Yuingam Hungyo chipped in with one goal each to secure their victory.

Customs score twice

Customs managed to score two goals through Leander D. and S. Rane, both scoring a goal each.

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Match result

Result: Central Bank of India 4 (Rithik Chand 2, Kaushik Zadiwala, Yuingam Hungyo) beat Mumbai Customs 2 (Leander D., S. Rane).

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