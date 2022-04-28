Mesut Ozil worried for 'Muslim brothers and sisters in India': ‘What is happening to human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world?’

Germany World Cup-winning midfieldier Mesut Ozil has questioned India’s human rights record.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old footballer took to Twitter and wrote, ”Praying during the holy night of Lailat al-Qadr for the safety and well-being of our Muslim brothers and sisters in India. Let’s spread awareness to this shameful situation! What is happening to the human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world?#BreakTheSilence.”

Ozil is currently captain of Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce.

In the past too Ozil has made political statements. In December 2019, he posted a poem on social media criticising China’s alleged persecution of Uighurs, a Turkic-speaking Muslim minority. His then club Arsenal publicly distanced itself from the player’s sentiments.

In February last year, India has accused "foreign individuals" and celebrities of "sensationalism" after a tweet by pop superstar Rihanna, extending support to protesting farmers, drew global attention.

Hours after the singer's tweet, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and the US vice president's niece Meena Harris also tweeted support for the farmers.

On Wednesday, socialite and actress Padma Lakshmi too tweeted about the human rights issue in India.

"Sickening to see the violence against Muslims celebrated in India. The widespread anti-Muslim rhetoric preys on fear and poisons people", she tweeted.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 02:16 PM IST