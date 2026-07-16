Messi's Sarcastic Reaction After Referee Decision During England Vs Argentina Semi-Final Goes Viral | VIDEO

Lionel Messi was left visibly frustrated with referee Ismail Elfath after an early challenge by Elliot Anderson went unpunished during the FIFA World Cup semi-final. The incident occurred in the opening exchanges as Anderson brought down the Argentine captain while attempting to win possession. Much to Messi's annoyance, the referee waved play on without awarding a free-kick.

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Messi immediately turned towards Elfath to voice his displeasure before walking away in frustration. Television replays later captured the Argentine captain frowning and sarcastically nodding towards the referee after the decision. The clip quickly spread across social media, with fans debating whether the challenge deserved to be penalised.

The controversial moment added to the growing intensity of a fiercely contested semi-final between the two footballing rivals. Argentina's players appeared unhappy with the officiating and soon responded with a more physical approach in midfield.

Despite the combative nature, referee Ismail Elfath did not bring out a card in the first 35 minutes of the contest. The Moroccan-American's appointment had ignited a storm and his officiating hasn't helped. His first booking went to Anderson after another fould on Messi. Later, Lisandro Martinez also got himself in the book for a challenge on Morgan Rogers.