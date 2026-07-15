FIFA has come under the scanner once again as Argentina gear up to face off against England in the World Cup 2026 semi-final in Atlanta. The world body has appointed Moroccan-American referee Ismail Elfath to officiate the match, drawing criticism from social media. Elfath predominantly plies his trade in the MLS and Lionel Messi remains unbeaten in all five matches officiated by him.

Elfath served as the fourth official during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, where Argentina defeated France to lift the trophy. He also officiated the Leagues Cup final in which Inter Miami defeated Nashville SC to claim the club's first-ever trophy.

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The criticism comes on the background of growing claims of Argentina getting the rub of the green in many controversial moments over the last two World Cup editions. Argentina's win over Egypt was marred by controversy, while Messi earlier escaped a red card in the same game he scored a hat-trick.

The controversy comes at a time when FIFA is facing fresh scrutiny following allegations related to corruption and governance. Separately, reports have also highlighted accusations of money laundering involving officials linked to the Argentine Football Association.

Social media platforms were flooded with reactions soon after FIFA confirmed the officiating team for the blockbuster clash. Many users sarcastically suggested that FIFA had once again sided with Argentina and their cheating was blatantly obvious.

While the claims remain speculation, Messi would hope that his lucky record continues, with Argentina chasing for another World Cup title.