Lionel Messi Under Scanner After Egypt Coach Triggers FIFA's Anti-Racism Protocol Amid Escalating Tensions At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 has come under fresh scrutiny after an on-field exchange involving captain Lionel Messi and Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan led to the activation of FIFA's anti-racism protocol. The incident occurred during a tense closing phase of the match, adding another layer of controversy to an already dramatic contest.

According to reports, Hassan made FIFA's official anti-racism "crossed arms" gesture toward referee Francois Letexier shortly after an exchange with Messi on the sidelines. The referee acknowledged the signal and briefly activated the anti-racism protocol before showing the Egypt coach a yellow card. FIFA has yet to confirm the exact nature of the incident or whether any disciplinary action will follow.

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The match itself was packed with twists. Egypt shocked the defending champions by taking a 2-0 lead before Argentina mounted a sensational comeback. Messi, despite missing a penalty earlier in the game, played a key role in the turnaround as Argentina scored three unanswered goals, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner, to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Following the defeat, Hassan launched a scathing attack on the officiating, claiming Egypt had been denied a legitimate goal after a VAR review and were also refused a penalty late in the match. The veteran coach described the refereeing decisions as unfair and suggested they had a decisive impact on the outcome of the Round of 16 clash.

While Argentina now shift their focus to the quarter-finals, the controversy surrounding the match continues to dominate headlines. With FIFA expected to review the anti-racism gesture and the events involving Messi and Hassan, the thrilling encounter is likely to remain one of the most debated matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.