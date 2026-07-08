Lionel Messi Under Scanner After Egypt Coach Triggers FIFA's Anti-Racism Protocol Amid Escalating Tensions At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 has come under fresh scrutiny after an on-field exchange involving captain Lionel Messi and Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan led to the activation of FIFA's anti-racism protocol. The incident occurred during a tense closing phase of the match, adding another layer of controversy to an already dramatic contest.
According to reports, Hassan made FIFA's official anti-racism "crossed arms" gesture toward referee Francois Letexier shortly after an exchange with Messi on the sidelines. The referee acknowledged the signal and briefly activated the anti-racism protocol before showing the Egypt coach a yellow card. FIFA has yet to confirm the exact nature of the incident or whether any disciplinary action will follow.
The match itself was packed with twists. Egypt shocked the defending champions by taking a 2-0 lead before Argentina mounted a sensational comeback. Messi, despite missing a penalty earlier in the game, played a key role in the turnaround as Argentina scored three unanswered goals, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner, to book their place in the quarter-finals.
Following the defeat, Hassan launched a scathing attack on the officiating, claiming Egypt had been denied a legitimate goal after a VAR review and were also refused a penalty late in the match. The veteran coach described the refereeing decisions as unfair and suggested they had a decisive impact on the outcome of the Round of 16 clash.
While Argentina now shift their focus to the quarter-finals, the controversy surrounding the match continues to dominate headlines. With FIFA expected to review the anti-racism gesture and the events involving Messi and Hassan, the thrilling encounter is likely to remain one of the most debated matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.