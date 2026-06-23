‘Messi Who?’ Austria Fan’s Taunt Meets Perfect Reply From 100-Year-Old Argentina Supporter

The Argentina-Austria clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 delivered plenty of action on the pitch, but it was an unexpected exchange in the stands that ended up stealing the spotlight.

As television cameras panned across the crowd during the Group J encounter in Dallas, an Austrian supporter caught viewers' attention with a bold message painted across his bare chest: “MESSI WHO.”

Surrounded by fellow Austria fans dressed in the national team's red colours, the supporter appeared to take a playful swipe at Argentina captain Lionel Messi, whose presence continues to dominate headlines wherever the Albiceleste play.

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But the broadcast soon found a response that many viewers felt was impossible to top. Moments later, cameras focused on an elderly Argentina supporter proudly holding up a handwritten sign that read: “100 YEAR OLD MESSI FAN.”

The smiling centenarian, dressed in Argentina's iconic sky-blue and white colours, instantly became one of the most talked-about spectators of the match. Within minutes, screenshots of the fan and his sign began spreading across social media platforms, with users describing it as the perfect answer to the Austrian supporter's provocation.

Many fans joked that while one supporter questioned Messi's legacy, the other represented a lifetime of devotion to football and admiration for Argentina's iconic No. 10.

The Messi fan eventually had the last laugh as the 38-year-old legend netted twice in Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria in Dallas. Messi now has the most goals in World Cup history with 18, while the defending champions are also through to the knockout stages.