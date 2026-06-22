History Maker! Lionel Messi Becomes All-Time Leading Goal Scorer In FIFA World Cup History | VIDEO

Lionel Messi has once again rewritten football history, becoming the all-time leading goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history after netting his 17th World Cup goal for Argentina against Austria.

The Argentine legend surpassed former Germany striker Miroslav Klose's long-standing record of 16 World Cup goals, setting a new benchmark on football's biggest stage. Messi achieved the historic feat with a clinical finish during Argentina's Group J clash against Austria, sparking jubilant celebrations among teammates and fans alike.

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Klose had held the World Cup scoring record since the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where he overtook Brazil great Ronaldo Nazário by scoring his 16th tournament goal. More than a decade later, Messi has eclipsed that mark to become the most prolific scorer in FIFA World Cup history.

Messi's latest achievement adds to an illustrious list of accolades that includes a FIFA World Cup title, multiple Ballon d'Or awards, and numerous domestic and international records. His 17th World Cup goal further cements his legacy as perhaps the greatest ever in the sport's history.

Messi had a chance to get to the mark earlier, but missed a penalty. The 38-year-old fired his shot wide, dreadfully off target. That miss seems to have fired the former Barcelona superstar, who had a couple more attempts, before eventually turning the ball into the back of the net.