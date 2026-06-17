From Appearances To Goals: The FIFA World Cup Records Lionel Messi Owns & Chases | X

New Delhi: When it comes to the FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi isn’t just playing the game; he is rewriting its history. From his early days as a teenage prodigy in 2006 to his historic, record-shattering campaign at the 2026 edition, the Argentine icon has consistently redefined what is possible on football's grandest stage.

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Historic World Cup journey

From his early days as a teenage prodigy in 2006 to his historic, record-shattering campaign at the 2026 edition, the Argentine icon has consistently redefined what is possible on football's grandest stage.

In Argentina's opening match against Algeria at the 2026 World Cup, Messi reached a monumental 200 appearances for his national team. Stepping onto the pitch for his record-breaking sixth World Cup tournament, the Argentine captain added yet another milestone to a career that continuously defies all known parameters.

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Hat-trick and goal records

With a spectacular hat-trick against Algeria, Messi also equalled Germany's Miroslav Klose for the most goals in World Cup history (16), surpassing Brazilian legend Ronaldo (15) to become the highest-scoring South American at the global showpiece.

Additionally, at 38 years and 357 days old, Messi has become the oldest hat-trick scorer in World Cup history. He broke the previous record held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who was 33 years and 130 days old when he scored a treble against Spain in 2018.

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Career milestones and longevity

Today, Messi's statistical footprint with La Albiceleste is staggering: 200 matches, 117 goals, 61 assists, and four major international titles. Alongside his legendary 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar, his trophy cabinet includes back-to-back Copa América titles (2021, 2024) and the 2022 Finalissima trophy.

Messi is the first footballer in history to play in six editions of the FIFA World Cup. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to share this record later on Wednesday. Previously, the record was co-owned by Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthäus, Rafa Márquez, and Andrés Guardado.

He holds the record for the most World Cup appearances as captain (20), leading Mexico's Rafa Marquez (17) and Diego Maradona (16). Messi also holds the record for the longest span between a player's first and most recent World Cup goals, spanning exactly 20 years. Cristiano Ronaldo sits second with a gap of 16 years and 160 days.

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Argentina scoring records

With 16 goals, Messi leads Argentina's all-time World Cup scoring charts, followed by Gabriel Batistuta (10), Diego Maradona (8), Guillermo Stábile (8), Mario Kempes (6), and Gonzalo Higuaín (5).

Dribbling and playmaking feats

Messi has completed the most dribbles in World Cup history. His 46 successful take-ons at Brazil 2014 rank as the third-most in a single tournament edition, behind Jairzinho (47 in 1970) and Diego Maradona (53 in 1986).

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Unique World Cup achievements

He remains the only player to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final of a single World Cup edition (achieved in Qatar 2022).

The Argentine great is the only player to have won the prestigious adidas Golden Ball twice, picking up the tournament's MVP award at Brazil 2014 and Qatar 2022.

Legacy statement

Every time Messi wore the Argentine jersey, he left behind more than just goals, dribbles, or assists. He left a piece of history. And along the way, he became part of everyone's history.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)