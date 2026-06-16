Messi Vs Zidane? Zinedine Zidane's Son Luca Set For FIFA World Cup Debut In Algeria Vs Argentina Clash

Lionel Messi And Luca Zidane | Instagram

Messi vs Zidane may not be a rivalry fans expected to see at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but it could become one of the biggest talking points of Argentina's opening match against Algeria. While Messi will lead the defending champions in their Group J opener, Algeria are expected to start goalkeeper Luca Zidane, the son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane.

The clash will give football fans a unique Messi vs Zidane storyline as one of the game's greatest players comes up against the son of another World Cup icon on the biggest stage. Messi's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign could begin with the fascinating battle against the famous football surname.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Luca Zidane, the son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane, is expected to start in goal for Algeria against Argentina in the Group J opener tonight.

While Zinedine Zidane made history at the World Cup as a player for France, his son is now preparing for his own moment on the biggest stage with Algeria.

The match is likely to put Luca Zidane directly in the spotlight as he attempts to stop Messi and Argentina's powerful attack. For the 28-year-old goalkeeper, it could be one of the biggest games of his career.

Luca Zidane recently switched his international allegiance to Algeria and is now set to make his World Cup debut against the defending champions.

With Messi leading Argentina and Zidane's son guarding Algeria's goal, fans will have another intriguing storyline to follow when the two teams meet in Kansas City on Wednesday night.