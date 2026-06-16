FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo, Messi And Mbappe Set For Action In Blockbuster Football Matches Tonight | FPJ | AI

Football fans are in for another exciting day at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with some of the biggest stars in the game expected to take the field on June 17. The spotlight will be on Lionel Messi and defending champions Argentina national football team as they begin their campaign against Algeria national football team in a Group J clash. Argentina will be looking to start their title defence with a strong performance and all eyes will be on Messi as he aims to lead his team once again on the biggest stage.

Ronaldo In Action

Later in the day, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal national football team will face DR Congo national football team in a Group K encounter. The veteran forward remains one of the biggest attractions of the tournament, and fans will be eager to see him in action.

Kylian Mbappe To Lead France

Kylian Mbappe will also be in action as France take on Senegal. The French star joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo among the biggest names set to feature, making it a must-watch day for football fans around the world.

England Vs Croatia

Another major fixture on the schedule is the clash between England national football team and Croatia national football team. The two European sides have produced memorable battles in recent years and this Group L match is expected to be one of the standout contests of the day.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Schedule for June 17 (IST)

12:30 AM IST – France vs Senegal (Group I)

6.30 am IST: Argentina vs Algeria (Group J)

9.30 am IST: Austria vs Jordan (Group J)

10.30 pm IST: Portugal vs DR Congo (Group K)

1.30 am IST, June 18: England vs Croatia (Group L)

With Kylian Mbappe's France taking on Senegal, Lionel Messi's Argentina facing Algeria, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal meeting DR Congo and England locking horns with Croatia, football fans can look forward to a thrilling day of FIFA World Cup 2026 action.