'Virat Kohli Is Winning The World Cup': IShowSpeed Snaps After Fan Keeps Asking About Star Indian Player During Livestream Amid FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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Popular streamer IShowSpeed had an amusing yet frustrated moment during a street livestream amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 when a fan repeatedly asked him the same question: “Is Virat Kohli winning the World Cup?”

The interaction unfolded as Speed was making his way through a crowd of supporters and fans during one of his live broadcasts. While engaging with people and reacting to the football atmosphere around him, a fan persistently shouted questions about Virat Kohli and whether the Indian cricket icon would win the World Cup.

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Initially, Speed appeared to brush off the question, but the fan continued asking it several times. As the repeated query interrupted the livestream, the content creator eventually lost patience and responded in his trademark animated style. With visible frustration in his voice, Speed shouted: “Virat Kohli is winning the World Cup!”

The remark quickly drew laughter from those around him and soon spread across social media platforms. Many viewers interpreted the exchange as a light-hearted moment rather than a serious sporting prediction. Given that the conversation involved Kohli, fans suggested the question was likely referring to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup rather than the football tournament taking place in North America.

The clip has since gained traction online, highlighting Kohli’s immense popularity even at a global football event. While Speed is known for his passion for football, the viral moment showed how discussions about one of cricket’s biggest stars can emerge in the most unexpected settings, even during the FIFA World Cup.