 Messi To Retire? Inter Miami Star Takes Break From Football After Father Jorge's Death
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Messi To Retire? Inter Miami Star Takes Break From Football After Father Jorge's Death

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to take a break from football following the death of his father Jorge. Jorge, who played a definitive role in Messi's career, passed away last week after a long battle with illness. The 39-year-old travelled to Rosario for the funeral and is reportedly considering to spend some time with his family rather than return to play immediately.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, August 11, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
Messi To Retire? Inter Miami Star Takes Break From Football After Father Jorge's Death
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Lionel Messi has reportedly stepped away from football indefinitely following the death of his father, Jorge Messi. Jorge, 68, died at a clinic in Rosario after a long illness. His death has left Messi focused on his family during this difficult time.

According to Foot Mercato, citing reports from the Argentine media, Messi has paused his professional commitments. The Inter Miami star has not announced when he will return to football. His family is now his main priority as he deals with the loss.

Jorge Messi played a major role in Lionel’s football career. He later became his son’s agent and adviser after working for years at a steel factory. He was also closely involved in Messi’s early days at Newell’s Old Boys.

When Messi was 13, Jorge helped him move to Spain to join Barcelona’s youth academy. Barcelona also paid for Messi’s treatment for a growth hormone deficiency. The treatment involved daily injections and helped him reach a height of 1.70 metres.

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Jorge was married to Celia Cuccittini, and they had four children: Lionel, Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol. He remained an important figure in Messi’s life and career for many years. His passing is a deeply personal loss for the football legend and his family.

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