Messi to leave Barcelona? Here's his last goal for the Catalan club

As all good things come to an end, Lionel Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona that he wants to leave after nearly two decades at the club, having grown unhappy with a trophyless season which also ended with a humiliating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

While this could really be the end of Messi's era at Barcelona, here's a look at what could be last ever goal for the Catalan club.

Messi vs Napoli - Champions League Round-of-16 2019-20

Napoli visited Camp Nou to face Barcelona in the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 fixture.

While it was a dominating performance from the entire squad, it was Lionel Messi who stole the spotlight with his solo goal.

Soon after Clement Lenglet gave Barcelona an early lead, Messi doubled the score as he put the ball past David Ospina after a brilliant dribble through a series of defenders.

Messi beat three defenders, fell down and got back up on his feet to find the ball and curved the ball past the keeper while falling down.

Watch the goal below: