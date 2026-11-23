Messi Keralam Visit Controversy: Sports Minister Says SIT Probe Progressing, Calls For Strict Action Over Alleged Irregularities | PTI

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 23: Keralam Sports Minister OJ Janeesh has said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged financial irregularities surrounding the proposed visit of football icon Lionel Messi to the state is progressing effectively, calling for a strict investigation into everyone involved in the transactions.

Sports Minister Highlights Serious Allegations

"The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation into the scam involving the promise of bringing Messi to Keralam is progressing effectively. The investigation conducted by the Sports Department has brought out only limited details. The allegations raised against the Sports Council President are serious. The agreement was signed before receiving government approval. Even before the government's permission was obtained, a person representing the government signed as a witness. The then Sports Council President signed the agreement as if it were part of their official responsibility. Meanwhile, it is alleged that money was transferred to their account. Let a detailed investigation take place into this matter," Janeesh told the reporters.

VIDEO | Keralam Messi event row: “It's clear there was political ownership, SIT probe will bring out who all were party to it,” says Keralam Sports Minister OJ Janeesh.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/99x3zmNbe5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2026

"The government has not interfered in the investigation in any way. An effective and transparent investigation is underway. The RBC should provide whatever evidence it can as part of the investigation. The investigation was announced after it came to the government's notice that several irregularities had taken place in connection with this issue. There was political ownership behind it. Political directions led to such an agreement. It was the then Chief Minister who repeatedly and firmly announced that Messi would come to Keralam," he added.

Minister Rejects Claims Of Investigation Delay

Janeesh also rejected suggestions that the investigation had been delayed, stressing that the alleged financial transactions and the involvement of those who facilitated them needed to be examined.

"I do not agree with the opinion that there was a delay in the investigation. There was a political and policy-level decision behind the transfer of money. The main question is whether anyone used the government to carry out private financial transactions. If so, a strict investigation is necessary. Everyone who supported or facilitated such transactions must come under the purview of the investigation," he said.

Chief Minister Addresses Financial Irregularities

The controversy surrounding Messi's visit has seen fresh developments, with Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan earlier stating that the Sports Department had completed its examination of the matter and that the government would take action based on its recommendations.

Satheesan had said the alleged irregularities had caused a loss of more than Rs 22 crore to the state exchequer. He also confirmed that the GST Department had constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged GST fraud linked to the proposed visit.

"The examination related to the issue has been completed, and a decision will be taken soon based on the complaint submitted by the Sports Department Secretary. The inquiry has been completed, and recommendations on the action to be taken will be sent to the concerned department," Satheesan had said.

Messi's Proposed Keralam Visit Postponed

The controversy relates to a proposed visit by Messi and the Argentina men's football team to Keralam for a friendly match. The fixture, which was expected to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, was postponed after sponsors cited delays in obtaining FIFA permission.

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The proposed visit did not materialise, with Messi subsequently travelling to India as part of the 'GOAT India Tour', visiting Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, but not Keralam.

Questions Raised Over Private Agreement

Satheesan had also questioned the process through which a private company was allowed to enter into an agreement with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for the proposed tour, raising concerns over whether the company's financial capacity, source of funds and market value had been properly examined.

The government has maintained that it would take appropriate action following the completion of the inquiry into the alleged financial and procedural irregularities.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)