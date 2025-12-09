Messi In Mumbai: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez & Rodrigo De Paul To Feature In Fashion Show For Charity On December 14

The countdown to Messi's first ever visit to Mumbai is on. The Argentine legend will touch down in Mumbai this weekend with the city brimming with excitement to watch arguably the greatest footballer ever in the flesh. The former Barcelona star's visit is packed with multiple high profile events, with several Bollywood celebrities, millionaires and authorities to be present.

Among the festivities, the world class footballers will also make a fashion statement. Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul are all expected to feature in a 45-minute fashion segment on the night of December 14. As event promoter Sataru Dutta told PTI, it will be a "philanthropic fashion show for a cause".

Messi's GOAT India tour is his second visit to the country, but his first to Mumbai. Messi last visited India in 2011, when he played a friendly for Argentina against Venezuela in Kolkata. This time around, he will return to Kolkata, with stop overs at Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. The Mumbai event is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST on December 14, 2025, and is expected to run till 8 PM IST at night.

Messi's Wankhede Stadium visit will feature a 7v7 football match, featuring kids from Maharashtra CM's MahaDeva initiative promoting grassroots football. Musical performances are also in the line up for what is building to be one of an unforgettable fan experience.

Additional tickets are now available across multiple categories, catering to a broader segment of fans eager to witness Messi live. The price range for the December 14 event extends from ₹7670 to ₹14750, offering various options depending on seating preference and viewing experience.

Fans can book their tickets through district.in or by downloading the District App on their smartphones. This is the only verified and authorised ticketing partner for the Lionel Messi Mumbai event.