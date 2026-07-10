'Messi Does, Mbappe Follows': Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty In France Vs Morocco Quarter-Final | VIDEO

Kylian Mbappe joined Lionel Messi in an unwanted FIFA World Cup 2026 list after the France captain missed a crucial penalty against Morocco in their quarter-final clash on Wednesday. Mbappe's tame spot-kick was comfortably saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bono after a lengthy VAR review confirmed the decision, leaving Les Bleus to rue a golden opportunity.

The miss also denied the French superstar a place in the record books. Had he converted, Mbappe would have become only the second player after Messi to score 20 goals in FIFA World Cup history. Instead, he followed the Argentine in another statistic, with Messi having already missed two penalties during the ongoing tournament.

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The decisive moment came just before the first half hydration break when the referee pointed to the spot after reviewing a challenge by Mazroui inside the penalty area on the pitch-side monitor. Amid mounting pressure, Mbappe stepped up but failed to generate enough power or placement, allowing Bono to make a comfortable save.

The Morocco goalkeeper once again proved his worth in a knockout fixture, keeping his side level and frustrating the French attack. Mbappe's miss quickly sparked reactions on social media, with fans pointing out that both modern-day greats have endured disappointing moments from 12 yards at the 2026 World Cup.

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Messi currently leads the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race with 8 goals, while Mbappe is second with 7 goals. A goal against Morocco would see Mbappe draw level with the Argentine captain, while two goals would take him to the top of the scoring charts.