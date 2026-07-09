Can Kylian Mbappe Overtake Lionel Messi? France Captain Eyes All-Time & FIFA World Cup 2026 Goal-Scoring Records Against Morocco In Quarters

Can Kylian Mbappe Overtake Lionel Messi? | X

Kylian Mbappe has another big milestone in sight as France take on Morocco in the first quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday. The French forward is chasing Lionel Messi in both the tournament's Golden Boot race and the all-time FIFA World Cup scoring charts. France enter the match as favourites with the winner moving one step closer to the finals.

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Messi currently leads the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race with 8 goals, while Mbappe is second with 7 goals. A goal against Morocco would see Mbappe draw level with the Argentine captain, while two goals would take him to the top of the scoring charts. Harry Kane is also in the race with six goals.

Mbappe is also closing in on Messi in the list of the highest goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup history. According to FIFA's updated records after the Round of 16, Messi leads active players with 21 World Cup goals, while Mbappe has 19.

A brace against Morocco would put the France captain level with Messi, while a hat-trick would make him the tournament's all-time leading goal-scorer.

FIFA World Cup All-Time Goals

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 21

Kylian Mbappe (France) – 19

Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 16

Ronaldo (Brazil) – 15

Gerd Muller (Germany) – 14

Harry Kane (England) – 14

With France aiming for a place in the semi-finals, Mbappe has the perfect opportunity to move closer to two historic records in one match. All eyes will be on the French superstar when he faces Morocco in Boston.