'Meri Chhoti Behen Gen Z Hai': Medhavi Bidhuri Reveals Reason Behind Viral '6-7' Celebration In DPL 2026 | VIDEO

Delhi leg-spinner Medhavi Bidhuri went viral for her ‘6-7’ celebration after dismissing Nishika Singh in the Women’s Delhi Premier League opener on August 20. The 20-year-old's celebration has spread around like wildfire, with her 'Gen Z' celebration catching the eye. She later revealed that the celebration was down to her younger sister.

"Meri jo chhoti behen hai, woh bhai Gen Zhai, toh usne bola ki aap jersey numbar 6-7 karo aur apna yeh celebration karo," Medhavi Bidhuri revealed the reason behind her celebration.

Bidhuri dismissed South Delhi Superstarz batter Nishika Singh in the 16th over before breaking into the now-famous ‘6-7’ hand gesture. The leg-spinner finished with impressive figures of 2/24, although South Delhi Superstarz went on to win the match by 29 runs.

Last season, she featured for South Delhi Superstarz, where she returned figures of 3/26 in the Delhi Premier League final. She has registered for the WPL auction also in the past, but hasn't found the luck to be part of a team yet.

The celebration involves moving both hands up and down in a loose seesaw motion while saying “six-seven”. It has become one of the biggest internet memes of the Gen Z and Gen Alpha era, even though it has no single fixed meaning. It became especially popular in sports, with Kevin Pietersen, David Warner and Casemiro having all used it at some point.