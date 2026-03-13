 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai': Yuzvendra Chahal Applies Haldi On Kuldeep Yadav During Wedding Festivities As 'KulCha' Reunite In Heartwarming Video
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, March 13, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
Indian superstar Kuldeep Yadav's wedding festivities are in full flow in Mussoorie. Long time teammate Yuzvendra Chahal has shared glimpses from the haldi ceremony, where Chahal is seen happily applying the paste to Kuldeep's face. He later applied haldi on Kuldeep's wife to be Vanshika as well.

In an Instagram video, Chahal captioned, "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi haiiiiii."

Earlier, Chahal shared his enthusiasm for the festivities and his close bond with Kuldeep.

"I am very excited for my brother's marriage. I will dance a lot and enjoy," he said with a smile, hinting at lively celebrations ahead while speaking to ANI.

Once famed as 'KulCha' for their partnership, it was a heartwarming moment with Chahal showing up for his mate's celebration.

Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding festivities have kicked off as visuals have surfaced from their mehendi and haldi ceremony on March 13. The soon-to-be-wed couple are childhood friends who will tie the knot on March 14.

