'Mere Haath Mein Nahi Hai': Babar Azam On Handling High Expectations And Outside Scrutiny; VIDEO | X | PTI

Dubai: Pakistan star batsman and Test Captain Babar Azam on Monday opened up about dealing with high expectations and constant scrutiny, saying that his focus remains on performing for the team rather than paying attention to outside opinions.

Babar Azam made his much-anticipated debut for the Desert Vipers in the DP World ILT20 Season 5. Babar Azam received his debut cap from former Pakistan all-rounder and Desert Vipers head coach Azhar Mahmood.

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Speaking to PTI, Babar said that whenever he steps onto the field, whether in international cricket or a league competition, his priority is to contribute to the team's success and give his best in both matches and practice.

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Babar told PTI, "Whenever I play a match professionally, whether it is an international match or a league game, my only focus is on how I can perform, help the team win and contribute to the team's success. I give my 100 per cent on the field and in practice."

"Everyone has their own opinion, whether they praise or criticise me, and that is not in my hands (Mere Haath Mein Nahi Hai). What is in my hands is what I can do on the field and how well I can perform. So, I try not to pay too much attention to what people say and instead focus on my own game," Babar said.

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The Pakistan star made it clear that praise and criticism are beyond his control, but his performance and efforts on the field are entirely in his hands. He believes staying focused on his game is the best way to deal with the expectations surrounding him.

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Reflecting on his batting journey, Babar Azam said he has always been open to learning from those around him. The Pakistani star batsman revealed that conversations with coaches, former cricketers and close associates have often given him valuable inputs which he has tried to apply to his game over the years.