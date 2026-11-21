Babar Azam, Salman Agha Only Players In Test & ODI Contract Category As PCB Drops Rizwan, Shan Masood, Saim Ayub & Imam; Check Full List | X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced its new central contracts for 38 players. Pakistan star cricketers Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha have emerged as the only two players to receive contracts for both Test and One-Day International (ODI) formats.

However, many other star players such as Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Wasim Jr & Khurram Shehzad have been dropped from the central contract list. The new contracts will remain in effect until June 30, 2027.

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New Grading System

The latest list released by the PCB follows a major change in the central contract structure. The board is moving away from the traditional A, B, C and D grading system. Instead, players have been divided into different categories based on the formats they represent Pakistan in during the contract period.

Babar was recently re-appointed as Pakistan Test captain. He has received contracts for both formats. He recently led Pakistan to their first Test series victory in two years after defeating Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. Their experienced all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has also secured contracts for both Tests and ODIs. However, he has not been included in the T20I category.

Star Players Miss Out On Central Contracts

Meanwhile, several familiar names are missing from the PCB's latest central contracts list. Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Khurram Shehzad have not been included in any of the announced contract categories.

The absence of these players is worrying for them and their fans as the new list focuses on players currently active in the respective formats and those being considered for future opportunities.

New Central Contract Categories

Apart from Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha, four players have received Test-only contracts. The list includes young cricketers Azan Awais, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Abbas and Sajid Khan.

For the ODI and T20I formats, the PCB has included six players. They are Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan has been included in the T20I-only category alongside Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Usman Tariq.

19 Youngsters In Development Category

One of the major highlights of the new central contracts is the inclusion of 19 players in the development category. The PCB has introduced this category to support and develop emerging cricketers.

The development list includes Abdul Samad, Abdullah Fazal, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Farhan Yousaf, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saad Masood, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim and Ubaid Shah.

Some of these youngsters have already featured in Pakistan's recent international assignments. Tayyab Arif and Ghazi Ghori were part of the team that defeated Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, while Ubaid Shah has also represented Pakistan in Test cricket. Hunain Shah, meanwhile, is the younger brother of Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah.

Read Also Mohammad Rizwan Left Out of Pakistan's Central Contracts Amid Allegations And NCCIA Probe

Full List Of Pakistan Men's Central Contracts

Test and ODI: Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha

Test: Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel

ODI and T20I: Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

T20I: Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Usman Tariq

Development: Abdul Samad, Abdullah Fazal, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Farhan Yousaf, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saad Masood, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim, Ubaid Shah.