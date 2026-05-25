'Mere Family Ko Leke Gaaliyan': Shresta Iyer Reveals Threat Calls On Work Number After Viral VIDEO Linked To Punjab Kings' IPL 2026 Exit

Shresta Iyer Reveals Threat Calls On Work Number After Viral VIDEO Linked To Punjab Kings' IPL 2026 Exit | Instagram

Mumbai, May 25: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer has revealed that she is getting threat calls on her work number after a viral video of her was linked to the PBKS exit from IPL 2026. The furious fans have been targeting Shresta after Punjab Kings could not make it to the IPL 2026 playoff. The fans claimed that they lost the playoff berth by only one point and her viral video shows that Punjabis have big hearts and one point has been give to Kolkata Knight Riders.

The video sparked a controversy on social media and was later taken down by her. However, the video is now being widely shared on social media and she is being trolled heavily. Shresta released a video on her social media account and issued clarification about the viral video.

She said that the internet users are asking Where is Shresta Iyer? and she has nothing to say. She further said that she has a lot to say and started with the topic "trolling". She said, "Aapko lagta hai woh trolling wali video thi, mere hisaab se woh ek fun banter wali video thi aur uske peeche mere koi bad intentions nahi the. Mai bas mere bhai ke team ko support kar rahi thi."

She further stated that she did not disrespect anyone and that she respects all the cricketers as her brother is also one of them. She then targeted the fans who were "jobless", "frustrated" and have no work to do. She stated that they are posting vulgar comments on her social media posts.

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Shresta then said that they are reaching out to the people who are associated with her and targeting them as they are not getting any response from her side. They are dialing on a number which is related to her work place and the people who are associated with her take all the calls as they think that it is related to her work.

She said, "When they answer, they have to listen to your bullshit, that is gaalis, meko leke and unko leke because they work with me and mere family ko leke gaaliyan and you guys are crossing all your lines and calling at random time. Harass kar rahe ho, unhein kya kya bol rahe ho."

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She also claimed that they are also targeting the students whom she is teaching dance. She asked them not to show so much hate and limit their trolling to her only and not others related to her.

Punjab Kings were eliminated from the playoff race as they finished the league-stage with 15 points and Rajasthan Royals surpassed them with 16 points after beating Mumbai Indians at Wankhede in their final clash of the IPL 2026 qualifier stage.